Texas governor signs bill allowing killing of feral hogs without license

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 317 on Friday, allowing feral hogs to be hunted without a license.

The bill was authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes and received overwhelming support, passing unanimously in the Texas Senate in April.

The law will go into effect on Sept. 1.

Feral hogs have been a nuisance for some Texas residents, digging up grass and rooting for food.

KSAT ran a story back in October about residents in the Stillwater Ranch neighborhood that were concerned for their children's safety due to the presence of feral hogs in the area. Read more on that here.

There is currently an estimated population in excess of 1.5 million feral hogs in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.