Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
81º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Pearsall ISD employee arrested after cocaine packaged for sale found in her home, sheriff’s office says
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 3, 2026
US Rep. Tony Gonzales addresses affair accusations on YouTube show, says he ‘made a mistake’
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
Search continues for missing teen as family questions jail release during mental health crisis
North Side drivers to see major traffic relief with first diverging diamond interchange
Records: SAPD officer said 124 mph chase that ended in crash was a ‘mistake’
‘Nerve-wracking’ sight of low-flying helicopters has speculation flying high in San Antonio
Britney Spears arrested and released, California sheriff's records show, though charge is not clear

Local News

ACS: 67-year-old woman bitten by 3 dogs while walking through West Side neighborhood

An ACS spokesperson said the dogs’ owners are facing 9 criminal citations

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

One person was hospitalized after being bitten by a dog Tuesday, March 3, 2026, on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – A 67-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she was bitten by three dogs Tuesday night on the West Side.

San Antonio police said the attack happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of Morales Street, near the intersection of Northwest 24th Street and West Martin Street.

Recommended Videos

According to an Animal Care Services statement sent to KSAT Thursday morning, the woman was walking in the neighborhood where three female Labrador retriever mixes slipped under a fence and bit her on the leg and ankle.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital for further treatment. According to the agency, the dogs’ owner is facing nine criminal citations:

  • three citations for the dog bites
  • three citations for the owner not having the dogs vaccinated for rabies
  • three citations for the dogs leaving the owner’s property

After the attack, ACS said the dogs will remain quarantined while the case’s investigation continues.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...