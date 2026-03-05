ACS: 67-year-old woman bitten by 3 dogs while walking through West Side neighborhood

One person was hospitalized after being bitten by a dog Tuesday, March 3, 2026, on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A 67-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she was bitten by three dogs Tuesday night on the West Side.

San Antonio police said the attack happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of Morales Street, near the intersection of Northwest 24th Street and West Martin Street.

According to an Animal Care Services statement sent to KSAT Thursday morning, the woman was walking in the neighborhood where three female Labrador retriever mixes slipped under a fence and bit her on the leg and ankle.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital for further treatment. According to the agency, the dogs’ owner is facing nine criminal citations:

three citations for the dog bites

three citations for the owner not having the dogs vaccinated for rabies

three citations for the dogs leaving the owner’s property

After the attack, ACS said the dogs will remain quarantined while the case’s investigation continues.

