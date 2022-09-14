Indictment: Now-fired SAPD officer charged with physically abusing three children

SAPD has fired officer Adam Franklin-Alonso, months after he was indicted in Kendall County for three felony charges of injury to a child.

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer was indicted by a Kendall County grand jury earlier this year on multiple felony charges of child abuse, court files and termination paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm.

Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, faces three felony charges of injury to a child, for alleged incidents stretching from the summer of 2018 to January of this year.

Franklin-Alonso was fired by SAPD in June, months after the department became aware of the allegations in Kendall County, according to indefinite suspension paperwork released by SAPD this week.

He is at least the seventh SAPD officer, including Park Police, to face criminal charges in 2022.

Photograph shows Franklin-Alonso pointing gun at child standing in a bathtub

Franklin-Alonso’s termination paperwork details nine incidents involving possible abuse of children, all under the age of 6:

July 2018 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of causing a cut to a child’s lower lip. Franklin-Alonso later said he had reached for the child and must have grabbed the child too hard.

April 2019 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of leaving a red handprint mark on a child’s chest while giving the child a bath. Franklin-Alonso allegedly said he “popped” the child because the child would not stop splashing.

September 2019 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of causing a cut to a child’s right eyelid while outside and alone with the child.

November 2019 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of using his hand to strike a child’s hand, causing a cut, swelling and bruising. The incident occurred after the child had drawn pictures on the officer’s police academy homework.

April 2020 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of pointing a gun at a child while playing “cops and robbers.” In a photograph, Franklin-Alonso was pictured pointing the gun at a child while the child was standing in a bathtub.

August 2020 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of causing a red mark to the right side of a child’s face, consistent with being struck by an adult’s hand.

October 2020 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of causing bruises in the shape of a handprint on both of a child’s arms. Franklin-Alonso later told a woman that he must have grabbed the child too hard.

March 2021 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of causing a bruise to a child’s right eye, which subsequently became a black eye.

September 2021 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of leaving a red handprint on the left side of a child’s face and neck while in a playroom with the child. Court records indicate the child was 12 months old at the time of the alleged incident.

Indictment paperwork for Franklin-Alonso details a tenth incident in early January in which he was accused of pulling the ear of a child, causing injury.

A grand jury indicted Franklin-Alonso in early February. He was arrested in San Antonio on Feb. 17 on the Kendall County warrant, Bexar County Jail records show.

An SAPD spokeswoman released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“SAPD takes these allegations seriously and will refrain from commenting until this case has gone before a court of law.”

The officer had worked for SAPD since September 2019, city records show.

Franklin-Alonso’s criminal defense attorney did not respond to a phone call seeking comment for this story.

He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Kendall County Nov. 4. Franklin-Alonso’s trial is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 14, Kendall County officials confirm.

