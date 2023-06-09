Hondo woman charged in connection to theft of $36K from elementary school PTO

HONDO, Texas – Hondo police on Friday arrested a woman accused of stealing more than $36,000 from an elementary school parent-teacher organization bank account.

Heather Lutz Martinez, 33, faces felony charges of theft between $30,000 and $150,000 and misapplication of fiduciary property between $30,000 and $150,000, Hondo PD Chief Justin Soza confirmed in a press release.

Detectives believe Lutz Martinez, who served as Meyer Elementary School PTO president from June 2021 to May 2023, stole approximately $36,208.11 from the organization between late of last year and early May, Soza said.

None of the money has been recovered, according to Soza’s release.

Soza previously told KSAT his agency was notified of the possible theft late last month, but he was asked to hold off on initiating a criminal review until the PTO group could decide how to proceed.

Soza said a formal criminal complaint was then filed with his agency days later.

PTOs are typically standalone organizations that host fundraisers and work with a school’s staff and parents to improve the educational experience of children.

Martinez Lutz is the daughter of Medina County Judge Keith Lutz.

Judge Lutz told KSAT via telephone Friday, “I’m sorry about what’s happened. She’s been cooperating with everyone and will do everything she can to right a bad situation.”

Judge Lutz added that it has been a tough couple of weeks.