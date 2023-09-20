Man on parole back in custody, accused of terrorizing Stone Oak neighborhood with a gun

Christopher Rodriguez was taken into custody Monday, a day after investigators said he threatened residents in a Stone Oak neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man with a violent criminal history dating back more than 15 years has been arrested and booked on a long list of new charges after investigators said he threatened people with a gun in a Stone Oak neighborhood.

Christopher Rodriguez, 34, is accused of banging on the back window of a home Sunday afternoon and telling the residents he would begin shooting if they did not let him inside, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

One person inside the home ran out the back door and fled to a neighbor’s home while an elderly woman inside the residence told deputies she locked herself in a room after seeing Rodriguez.

A third resident drove Rodriguez back to the nearby Canyon Springs Golf Course, the report states.

Rodriguez pointed the gun at the man and told him “he had two choices and that neither of them were good,” the incident report states.

The man later told sheriff’s deputies Rodriguez did not have his finger on the trigger but that he feared for his life and wanted to pursue criminal charges against Rodriguez, according to the report.

Ring security footage recorded outside of a home in a Stone Oak neighborhood shows a man identified as Rodriguez ringing the doorbell while armed with a gun.

Ring security footage recorded outside of a different home in the Summerglen neighborhood shows a man identified as Rodriguez ringing the doorbell while armed with a handgun around 2 p.m.

The homeowner told KSAT Wednesday that her children were home alone and she watched the incident unfold on the doorbell camera.

Deputies searched for Rodriguez at the golf course but were unable to find him Sunday.

Rodriguez was taken into custody by San Antonio police Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Pecan Station after responding to reports of a suspicious person waving a gun.

SAPD officers said they spotted Rodriguez holding a gun while crossing the street at Evans Road and Stone Saddle.

“After giving commands to drop the firearm, the suspect threw the firearm to the ground, and began evading officers on foot. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect shortly after,” an SAPD incident report states.

In separate incidents investigated by BCSO last week, Rodriguez is accused of repeatedly hitting a woman while he drove a vehicle in the area of Highway 281 and Wilderness Oak earlier this month.

The woman told deputies some of the punches were closed fist and some were backhanded strikes and that her glasses cut her eye after one of the strikes, the BCSO report states.

A newborn baby was riding in the vehicle in a child seat at the time of the assault, the report states.

The woman told deputies Rodriguez continued to hit her after arriving at an apartment on Thousand Oaks and at one point hit her with a closed fist while she was holding the baby and stomped on her leg as she attempted to put the baby in a crib.

Rodriguez is accused of telling the woman that he would put a plastic bag over her head and push her down the stairs, the report states.

“The baby would be motherless,’” Rodriguez told the woman, according to the report.

The woman also said Rodriguez tortured and killed her cat in front of her in May after it scratched Rodriguez while he was pestering it, according to the report.

KSAT could find no record that Rodriguez has been criminally charged for that incident.

Rodriguez was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Monday afternoon on charges of evading arrest-2nd or more, unlawful carrying of a firearm with a felony conviction, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering a child risking serious bodily injury, sexual assault, attempted assault of a family member by strangulation, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation.

Rodriguez is being held without bond on the parole violation, jail records show.

He has a criminal history in Bexar County dating back to 2008, records show.

Rodriguez was released from prison in July 2022 after serving time for evading arrest and felony drug possession, court records confirm.

He had been previously charged with criminal mischief multiple times, aggravated assault of a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm, multiple DWIs, resisting arrest, drug possession, multiple times for family violence, burglary of a habitation by force, sexual assault of a child, deadly conduct, harboring a runaway child and marijuana possession, court records show.