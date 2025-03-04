Devine Volunteer Fire chief resigns after sexual harassment charge, records show

Gregory Dwayne Atkinson was arrested on Feb. 27 by the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. He resigned on Tuesday.

DEVINE, Texas – The Devine Volunteer Fire chief resigned days after being arrested on a charge of official oppression-sexual harassment, records show.

Gregory Dwayne Atkinson was arrested on Feb. 27 by the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. He resigned on Tuesday.

“While this has been a difficult time for our staff and volunteers, we want to reassure the residents of Devine that our commitment to serving the community with integrity and excellence remains unwavering,” the Devine Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s Board of Directors said.

Assistant Chief Jessica Massey Martinez has been appointed as interim chief, a spokesperson confirmed.

According to Devine Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Atkinson had been with the agency for more than two years.

Atkinson has over 20 years of emergency service experience and previously served as a police officer and firefighter, according to his biography.

KSAT Investigates has requested a copy of the arrest warrant and will update this story once more details become available.

