KSAT Investigates

Felony charges dismissed for self-proclaimed ‘dopest lawyer in town,’ court records show

Daniel Micah Mehler still faces misdemeanor charges, according to court records

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Several charges filed against cannabis attorney Daniel Michael Mehler were dismissed on Monday, court records show.

Cases filed against Mehler for sexual assault and assault - family violence, both third-degree felonies, were closed Monday after he was no-billed, which means a grand jury did not find enough evidence to indict him.

Alamo Height police arrested Mehler in July 2024 after someone called to report him dragging a woman by her hair across a yard, according to a police report.

“Clearly the officers jumped to conclusions and filed this case without reviewing all of the evidence,” Bobby Barrera, Mehler’s defense attorney, told KSAT on Monday.

Barrera believes Mehler’s work as a pro-marijuana advocate and cannabis attorney played into the arrest.

Mehler is also facing charges of interfering with an emergency request for assistance and violating his bond conditions, according to court records.

Barrera told KSAT the charges will likely be dropped.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

