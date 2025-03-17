Felony charges dismissed for self-proclaimed ‘dopest lawyer in town,’ court records show

SAN ANTONIO – Several charges filed against cannabis attorney Daniel Michael Mehler were dismissed on Monday, court records show.

Cases filed against Mehler for sexual assault and assault - family violence, both third-degree felonies, were closed Monday after he was no-billed, which means a grand jury did not find enough evidence to indict him.

Alamo Height police arrested Mehler in July 2024 after someone called to report him dragging a woman by her hair across a yard, according to a police report.

“Clearly the officers jumped to conclusions and filed this case without reviewing all of the evidence,” Bobby Barrera, Mehler’s defense attorney, told KSAT on Monday.

Barrera believes Mehler’s work as a pro-marijuana advocate and cannabis attorney played into the arrest.

Mehler is also facing charges of interfering with an emergency request for assistance and violating his bond conditions, according to court records.

Barrera told KSAT the charges will likely be dropped.

