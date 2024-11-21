Self-proclaimed ‘dopest lawyer in town’ arrested for violating bond conditions

San Antonio police arrested cannabis attorney Daniel Micah Mehler on Wednesday, according to an arrest warrant.

Records show Mehler posted bond Wednesday evening after being charged with violating his bond conditions.

Mehler is accused of driving up to his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her and her son.

The woman told police she was the victim of a domestic violence incident back in July. She said Mehler continues to text her, according to court records.

Back in July 2024, Alamo Heights police arrested Mehler on several charges, including felony sexual assault and a family violence charge.

The woman told police she is “fearful” of Mehler because his behavior continues to escalate and worried because he is an attorney, according to records.

