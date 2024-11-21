Skip to main content
Self-proclaimed ‘dopest lawyer in town’ arrested for violating bond conditions

Daniel Mehler was previously arrested in July 2024 on several felony charges

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, Arrest, Daniel Micah Mehler, Crime
Daniel Micah Mehler (KSAT/BCSO)

San Antonio police arrested cannabis attorney Daniel Micah Mehler on Wednesday, according to an arrest warrant.

Records show Mehler posted bond Wednesday evening after being charged with violating his bond conditions.

Mehler is accused of driving up to his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her and her son.

The woman told police she was the victim of a domestic violence incident back in July. She said Mehler continues to text her, according to court records.

Back in July 2024, Alamo Heights police arrested Mehler on several charges, including felony sexual assault and a family violence charge.

The woman told police she is “fearful” of Mehler because his behavior continues to escalate and worried because he is an attorney, according to records.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

About the Authors
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

Dillon Collier headshot

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

