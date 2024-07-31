92º
Self-proclaimed ‘dopest lawyer in town’ arrested on felony sexual assault, family violence charges

Cannabis attorney Daniel Micah Mehler arrested

Daniela Ibarra, Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Cannabis attorney Daniel Micah Mehler was arrested on felony sexual assault and family violence charges. The Mehler Cannabis website brands Mehler as “the dopest attorney in town.” (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – Alamo Heights police arrested cannabis attorney Daniel Micah Mehler on Saturday, according to Bexar County online court records.

The Bexar County Jail confirmed that Mehler was released on Monday after being arrested on the following charges:

  • Sexual assault, a second-degree felony
  • Assault family violence by impeding breathing/circulation (Choking), a third-degree felony
  • Interfering with an emergency request for assistance, a misdemeanor

Alamo Heights police told KSAT 12 News that they aren’t releasing information about the arrest yet, adding that the cases are open investigations.

According to the State Bar of Texas, Mehler has practiced law in the state since May 2013.

The Mehler Cannabis website brands Mehler as “the dopest attorney in town.”

According to his biography, Mehler is a member of several organizations, including the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the San Antonio Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

KSAT called Mehler’s firm but was unable to leave a voice message.

In an email to KSAT, Mehler referred our request for comment to attorney, Don Flanary. KSAT has left a message with Flanary and we will update this story once we hear back.

