Edwards Aquifer Conservancy board member resigns over racist, antisemitic reposts

SAN ANTONIO – A board member of the Edwards Aquifer Conservancy resigned Tuesday, hours after KSAT Investigates reached out to aquifer officials about racist, antisemitic, misogynistic, anti-transgender, anti-immigration and replacement theory material reposted on the social media platform X by the board member.

Don Laffere, a former Edwards Aquifer Authority board member who served as treasurer of the aquifer’s conservancy, tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

The conservancy is the Edwards Aquifer Authority’s nonprofit wing.

The reposts appear on Laffere’s X account, which remained public as of Tuesday afternoon.

Laffere, 71, told KSAT via telephone Tuesday afternoon that the reposts were his attempt to seek out the truth.

“Some people believe truth is hate speech. Some don’t,” said Laffere. “I look for all opinions, and I look for the truth. I’m not biased. Some people don’t like the truth.”

Laffere’s reposts include a video from a Texas pastor who states he does not believe women should hold public office and should instead serve a domestic role at home.

When asked why Laffere, who sits on a seven-person board currently made up of three women, reposted the content, he referred KSAT to Biblical scripture — 1 Corinthians, Chapter 12 — and said every person has a certain role in society.

Laffere told KSAT he would not work as a kindergarten teacher, for example, because he believes that is a role that should be occupied by women.

Among the other reposts from Laffere was a photo of four women wearing aprons under the caption: “If we were a proper country.”

Laffere reposted a video claiming Adolf Hitler survived World War II and with the help of America, fled to Argentina, where he lived for another 20 years.

Above a post claiming Hitler predicted more than 100 years ago that “there was a plot to send brown people into all white countries until our numbers drastically decreased,” Laffere wrote, “Smart man and a somewhat prophet.”

A repost from Laffere in February about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy included the title: “Every single aspect of the JFK assassination is Jewish.”

Laffere’s most recent repost, published June 8, includes the caption: “Immigration without assimilation is not immigration; it’s an invasion.”

Above a video of controversial social media personality Andrew Tate discussing replacement theory, Laffere wrote in early March: “This fella has some good talking points that are true (finger pointing emoji).”

The belief, described as a far-right conspiracy theory, states that white Americans will eventually be replaced by non-white peoples through efforts including mass migration.

Other reposts from Laffere include a video of a transgender woman below a caption that asylums and institutions should be brought back for people like this.

A repost from Laffere in late February included the caption: “Blacks are a net negative. Thoughts?”

The post includes a depiction of a Black man on a flyer and the phrases “IQ average 75″ and “per capita lifetime budgetary impact -$751,200.”

Reached for comment Tuesday, a spokesman for the Edwards Aquifer Conservancy told KSAT via email:

“First and foremost -- The alleged remarks and postings by Mr. Laffere are entirely his own – and do not in any way or matter reflect the standards and practices of either the Edwards Aquifer Conservancy or the Edwards Aquifer Authority. Mr. Laffere currently serves as an ad-hoc member of the Edwards Aquifer Conservancy – having been appointed by the Board of the Edwards Aquifer Authority. Previously, he served on the board of the Edwards Aquifer Authority. The Conservancy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose purpose is to serve as the fundraising arm for the Edwards Aquifer Authority. The matter has been referred to the President of the Conservancy and the Chair of the Edwards Aquifer Authority Board - to pursue additional investigation and process, leading towards the resolution of the matter."

The spokesman reached out two hours later to confirm Laffere’s resignation and provided a copy of the resignation letter.

In it, the now-former board member wrote, “I understand it offended some and I apologize for that. I too have been offended in the past by others (sic) positions but, I also believe in free speech which is protected under our constitution and they had their rights and actions protected.”

Laffere’s resignation letter also states, “With that being said, I believe it would be in the best interest of the EAA and EAC that I resign so a more peaceful atmosphere be maintained in doing the business and duties of this great organization.”

The conservancy had a total revenue of over $17.6 million as recently as 2023, according to tax records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

