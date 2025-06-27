Woman dies days after suicide attempt at Bexar County jail, medical examiner’s office says

(Copyright 2025 by BCSO - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Days after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy prevented a female inmate’s suicide, KSAT Investigates confirmed the inmate later died at a hospital.

Adriana Lastra, 27, died Thursday, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her death has been ruled a suicide, the office said.

Jail records show Lastra was arrested in April 2025 after being charged with assault on a peace officer.

On Monday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy doing a routine cell check found an inmate, who KSAT Investigates learned was Lastra, attempting to die by suicide.

The deputy began performing life-saving measures until the facility’s medical staff took over minutes later, according to BCSO. Lastra was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

KSAT Investigates has reached out to BCSO for comment.

Per KSAT Investigates’ count, Lastra is the seventh Bexar County inmate to die this year.

