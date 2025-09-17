Ex-SAPD officer faces child sex assault charges after 2024 indictment for possessing sex abuse images of children

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio police officer accused last year of possessing child sex abuse images was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sex abuse of a child, arrest warrants obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Albert Sanchez, Jr, 40, was taken into custody and booked into jail just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Sanchez, who resigned from SAPD in April 2024, is accused of sexually assaulting two children who were under the age of 10 at the time of the incidents, the warrants state.

Investigators with SAPD’s Special Victims Unit became aware of the allegations against Sanchez after one of the girls took part in a forensic interview.

The girl told investigators Sanchez had sexually assaulted her and the second victim several times “over the course of a multi year period,” the warrants state.

Sanchez was indicted last December on 24 counts of a charge called possessing child pornography. Investigators said he was in possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.

The children shown in the sexually abusive material were the victims in the child sex assault investigation of Sanchez, the warrants state.

An attorney representing Sanchez did not respond to a text message from KSAT seeking comment on Wednesday.

Sanchez is being held in jail on bonds totaling $400,000.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.