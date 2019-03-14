Leon Valley police searching for missing teen girl, 17

SAN ANTONIO - The Leon Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl.

Willow Clayton was last seen Tuesday at a home in the 6000 block of Forest Wood in Leon Valley and may now be in the Austin area.

A woman told police she left the home around 2 a.m. for work and when she returned home, her older children asked if Clayton was at school because she had not been seen all day Tuesday.

The woman tried to call and text Clayton, but police said she did not receive a reply from the girl.

The woman said authorities from Maine or Vermont called her two years ago to inform her about Clayton's online communication with a suspected child predator.

She said Clayton, who she described as being quiet and non-sociable, had recently been texting and when asked who she was talking to, responded, "I have friends."

While Clayton does not have any mental or medical issues and does not need any type of medications, police say they are "very concerned about the well-being of Willow Clayton."

"Her family and all members of the Leon Valley community implore anyone who may know her whereabouts to contact us," police Chief Joseph Salvaggio said. "Leon Valley Police Department will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies and missing persons groups until Willow is brought home."

Clayton was last seen wearing a dark green velour hoodie.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Clayton's whereabouts is urged to contact Leon Valley police at 210-684-3215.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.