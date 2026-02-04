Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Report: Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers
More San Antonio Police Department officers suspended over 2025 use of force incident
New Texas SNAP work rule requires recipients to work, document hours to keep benefits
Authorities believe 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken against her will
Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming San Antonio firefighter over psychedelic use

Local News

‘They are making too much noise’: North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs

Teresa Brown says crews worked well after 8 p.m.

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A street improvement project that some people see as progress is causing a problem for others in a North Side neighborhood.

Teresa Brown said the city-contracted crews, using jackhammers and noisy trucks in the Park Forest subdivision, kept her up well past her bedtime Monday night.

“I wasn’t feeling well, and I went to bed early,” Brown said. “Then, my son comes in because his bedroom is in the front of the house, and he’s like, ‘They are making too much noise.’”

Brown shared a video that she shot from her home Monday night on Park Manor Street. She said the crews didn’t stop working until nearly 9 p.m.

According to the City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department, those workers are in the process of completing a road rehabilitation project that involves removing the top layer of asphalt before repaving the road.

In an email, Nicholas Olivier, a spokesperson for the city’s Public Works Department, said the repair work is the result of complaints from neighbors about water ponding in the area when it rains.

Crews are also fixing certain sidewalks to help with that problem.

However, Olivier wrote that the late night work was a one-time event and will not happen again. He said crews should finish the final steps of the project Wednesday.

“I mean, you can choose to be upset or you can choose to accept it,” said Steve Read, who also lives in the area.

Read said he was not bothered by the noise of construction. He said he looks forward to seeing its completion.

“They’ll get the streets fixed, fix this puddle right here,” Read said. “It’ll all be over and everybody will be happy.”

Brown, though, said she had was not notified that this was a planned project. She also wondered if it was even necessary at all.

“The streets were paved two years ago and, you know, if you look, they’re in good shape,” Brown said. “So, I don’t know why they’re out here.”

The Public Works Department regularly completes this kind of maintenance work as a way to ward off bigger problems and save taxpayers money, according to Olivier.

Anyone who wants to request street or pothole repair work should call 311, he said.

More recent City Hall coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos