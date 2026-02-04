Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same

SAN ANTONIO – Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas, a nonprofit that helps families navigate the challenges and medical care that come with an autism or intellectual and developmental diagnosis, has expanded nearly all of its services to Spanish.

Last year, around 20-30% of the families they help prefer to speak Spanish or speak only Spanish, the group said.

“Most of our families need to feel that they belong to the community, and sometimes when we don’t offer the services, they feel like they are alienated. They’re already immigrants. I’m also an immigrant, so I understand where they’re coming from. We’re sharing a background there,” said the new bilingual intake coordinator, Cynthia Altamirano.

Altamirano says that offering services such as case management, parenting classes, childcare services, support groups, and some bereavement services in Spanish came in response to demand to expand help across San Antonio.

"It’s like you make that connection, and I love making those connections for them to feel like they’re not alone. That’s super important. You’re not alone in this journey, and we are here to support you, and we truly care," she continued.

Maria Echeverria, a case manager at ABC, says she’s seen families who need help walk away when they can’t access Spanish-language services.

Echeverria believes meeting the current needs of people in San Antonio can increase awareness of IDD issues.

“For me, being able to provide that service, that understanding, making them feel comfortable, making them feel like somebody’s here to listen to them and care for them, that I feel like I’ve done my job essentially,” Echeverria said. “You know, being able to provide those services for them, not only for the child that we’re assisting, but the entire family as a whole”.

