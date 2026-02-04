We’re in for a warm stretch, no freezes in sight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL START: We’ll begin today near 50 and end up in the mid-60s

AVERAGE LAST FREEZE: Late February for SA, currently no freezes in sight

RAIN?: Small shot early next week

FORECAST

TODAY

Yesterday’s front was weak, so there’s not much of a temperature adjustment. You will notice lower humidity, though. We’ll begin the day near 50 and end up in the upper-60s, under mostly sunny skies.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

AVERAGE LAST FREEZE

For San Antonio, the average last freeze is late February and its notable that we do not see any freezing temperatures in the foreseeable future. That said, San Antonio has seen a freeze as late as early April.

Average last freeze for San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ANY RAIN?

There is a small shot at a shower or storm early next week. Rain chances are currently low, with our best opportunity being Tuesday.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

