We’re in for a warm stretch, no freezes in sight Temps will approach 80 this weekend Warm stretch lies ahead for San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS COOL START: We’ll begin today near 50 and end up in the mid-60s AVERAGE LAST FREEZE: Late February for SA, currently no freezes in sight RAIN?: Small shot early next week FORECAST TODAY
Yesterday’s front was weak, so there’s not much of a temperature adjustment. You will notice lower humidity, though. We’ll begin the day near 50 and end up in the upper-60s, under mostly sunny skies.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) AVERAGE LAST FREEZE
For San Antonio, the average last freeze is late February and its notable that we do not see any freezing temperatures in the foreseeable future. That said, San Antonio has seen a freeze as late as early April.
Average last freeze for San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) ANY RAIN?
There is a small shot at a shower or storm early next week. Rain chances are currently low, with our best opportunity being Tuesday.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side ▶ 0:55 Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side Lawmakers react to reported ICE purchase of East Side warehouse ▶ 1:13 Lawmakers react to reported ICE purchase of East Side warehouse North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs ▶ 0:59 North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs Substance use presentation hits home for San Antonio students ▶ 0:59 Substance use presentation hits home for San Antonio students Apartment resident worried for her safety after man accused of stabbing woman multiple times ▶ 1:24 Apartment resident worried for her safety after man accused of stabbing woman multiple times 10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding ▶ 1:15 10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding VIA seeks to boost San Antonio bus service with more frequent routes, reduced wait times ▶ 0:37 VIA seeks to boost San Antonio bus service with more frequent routes, reduced wait times San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. ▶ 1:03 San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts ▶ 1:35 What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts Jen Tobias-Struski visits SA Clubhouse to highlight life-changing stories ▶ 1:01 Jen Tobias-Struski visits SA Clubhouse to highlight life-changing stories Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus ▶ 0:44 Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job ▶ 0:46 Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 ▶ 0:50 Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse ▶ 1:03 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center ▶ 1:36 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:34 Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community ▶ 1:06 San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday ▶ 0:58 Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets ▶ 1:08 Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters ▶ 2:55 KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility ▶ 0:56 Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less ▶ 1:06 VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court ▶ 0:44 San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower ▶ 0:28 UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower Property owner battles CPS Energy over power pole dispute: ‘Where are our rights as landowners?’ ▶ 2:19 Property owner battles CPS Energy over power pole dispute: ‘Where are our rights as landowners?’ Previous photo Next photo