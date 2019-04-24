LIVE LOOK: KSAT Storm Chaser follows Wednesday's storms

SAN ANTONIO - As the frontal boundary and an upper-level low combine forces, the KSAT Storm Chaser is on the hunt to capture images and video of all the weather activity.

Follow and get a front-seat view through the lens of the Storm Chaser while KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne and his crew follow the action.

For the latest weather updates, scroll below:

(2:45 p.m.) KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne from the Storm Chaser reports heavy, blinding rain in Kendall County near Boerne.

(2 p.m.) The KSAT Storm Chaser has departed and is on the hunt for storms.

(12:30 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Bexar County and surrounding counties and is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

CLICK HERE for the full list of counties under the severe thunderstorm watch.

