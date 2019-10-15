Local company helps set record for world's largest ball of lint

Some of the lint used to create the world's largest ball of lint was harvested in San Antonio.

Dryer Vent Wizard, a dryer maintenance and repair company, collected dryer lint from more than 9,000 communities including ours to set the Guinness World Records title.

The lint was combined to make a ball that weighed 690 pounds. It was 19 feet, 6 inches in circumference, and 4 feet, 4 inches in height.

Source: Dryer Vent Wizard

“Being able to participate in creating the world’s largest lint ball was an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Johnny Cowan, owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of North San Antonio, in a press release. “The second we found out about this, we started collecting lint to send to help participate."

The lint was compiled in Farmington, Michigan, and after confirmation that it was in fact record-setting, the lint was set ablaze. That's because as silly as a huge ball of dryer lint may seem, there was actually a serious message behind the event.

"Dryer vent safety is a serious home maintenance issue that needs to be addressed. This was a great way for us to help raise awareness for this important cause," Cowan said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, thousands of dryer fires are sparked each year with dust, fiber or lint.

October is Fire Prevention Month.

