Local piñata maker shares her heritage through her craft

SAN ANTONIO - Piñatas are candy-stuffed paper-mache containers that vary in size and shape and are used to celebrate birthdays or holidays.

Although piñatas have an Asian origin of more than 700 years ago, many associate them with Mexican culture.

The tradition of piñatas includes hitting the work of art with a wooden stick until it breaks.

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, a local piñata expert shares more about their evolution and how they're made today.

