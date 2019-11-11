Fire prompts evacuation at San Antonio College
Small fire quickly put out in bathroom
A small fire prompted an evacuation Monday afternoon at San Antonio College.
According to SAFD spokesman Woody Woodward, firefighters discovered a small fire in a third-floor bathroom.
The fire was quickly put out and firefighters are working to remove the smoke, Woodward said.
No injuries were reported.
About 39 SAFD units responded to the scene at one point.
Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.