Fire prompts evacuation at San Antonio College

Small fire quickly put out in bathroom

David Ibanez

A small fire prompted an evacuation Monday afternoon at San Antonio College.

According to SAFD spokesman Woody Woodward, firefighters discovered a small fire in a third-floor bathroom.

The fire was quickly put out and firefighters are working to remove the smoke, Woodward said.

No injuries were reported.

About 39 SAFD units responded to the scene at one point.

