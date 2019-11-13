San Antonio police seek burglar who broke into Dollar General on Southeast Side

San Antonio police are looking for a man who broke into a Dollar General on the Southeast Side last week.

Detectives posted surveillance photos to Facebook in the hopes that someone from the public can help them identify a suspect.

The man had to get through a brick wall on the outside before going into the store in the 100 block of Goliad on Nov. 5.

Once the hole was big enough, he was able to get inside, but that wasn't the end of the work.

Security camera images showed the man trying to get into something that appears to be locked up.

Detectives didn't say what he was after or how much of it he took.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Contreras at 210-207-7716.