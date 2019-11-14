47ºF

SAPD: South Side murder suspect left incriminating voicemail

‘I did that s—t to him,’ suspect said in voicemail

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Gabriel Matthew Montoya is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of David Colunga Jr.

San Antonio police arrested a murder suspect Tuesday after he left an incriminating voicemail about the shooting.

Gabriel Matthew Montoya, 20, is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of David Colunga Jr. in the 900 block of Shemya Avenue on Sunday.

Man shot outside South Side home dies, family says

Shortly after the shooting occurred, police received a tip that said Montoya admitted his involvement in the shooting in a voicemail.

“I did that s—t to him, I did that s—t,” Montoya said, according to his arrest affidavit. “I popped his a—s and took off on that s—t.”

SAPD release new info in South Side fatal shooting

Detectives learned that Montoya was upset with Colunga over a previous burglary, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told police that they saw a white car speed off after they heard gunshots.

Just hours after the shooting, detectives learned that Montoya was arrested in a stolen white Chevrolet Impala. He had a 9 mm handgun in his possession, matching the bullets found at the crime scene, according to the affidavit.

Montoya’s bail was set at $150,000, according to jail records.

David Colunga was fatally shot outside his South Side home on Nov. 10, 2019, according to his family. (KSAT)

