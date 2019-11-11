Man shot outside South Side home dies, family says
Police called to 900 block of Shemya Avenue
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a San Antonio man who was shot outside his home on the South Side Sunday evening told KSAT in an exclusive interview that he died of his injuries. His relatives identified him as David Colunga.
Colunga’s death was not confirmed by authorities Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Shemya Avenue around 6:34 p.m.
When they arrived to the scene, they found a man who was shot in the gut.
The gunshot victim, who is in his 40s, was called out of his home before he was shot, according to preliminary information provided by police at the scene.
Neighbors told police they saw a white sports car speed away from the area after hearing the gunshots.
