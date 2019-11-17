Capitol Christmas tree makes stop in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – People enjoying their time near the Alamo Saturday night experienced some holiday joy as the United States Capitol Christmas tree made a stop downtown.

Officials with the USDA Forest Service said the tree is a 60-foot Spruce tree from the Carson Nation Forest in New Mexico.

The ultimate destination for the 68-year-old Christmas tree is Washington D.C.

San Antonio is the tree’s 18th stop on a tour across the country. During that stop, people had the chance to take pictures and even sign a banner where thousands of other signatures were.

“This whole banner has been signed from over 17 communities throughout New Mexico and everybody is just so proud that this tree is coming from New Mexico to Washington D.C.,” said Ivan Knudsen with the USDA Forest Service.

Vidal Zamora, a border inspector with USDA Forest Service, said it was a good opportunity to educate people on road rules as well.

“When they see those big vehicles on the road, especially right now during the holidays, be aware of them,” Zamora said. “Give them space, give them time, just be patient with them."

“They want to get there safe and so do you.”

Officials said the tree is expected to make it to the Capitol on Nov. 25.