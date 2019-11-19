Embattled La Vernia ISD superintendent resigns

LA VERNIA, Texas – Embattled La Vernia Independent School District Superintendent Trent Lovette will be stepping down, school board officials announced Monday night.

Lovette is medically retiring as an educator in Texas and has resigned his post, effective Dec. 20.

The announcement came after school board trustees met in closed session to discuss Lovette's fate.

Lovette has come under fire following a string of allegations of inappropriate work behavior in the past year.

Most recently, Lovette was accused by a high school cheerleader of inappropriately touching her during a football game this season.

"We want to acknowledge there were students and parents who expressed feelings of discomfort regarding Dr. Lovette. It is our intention to ensure all students feel comfortable and safe while attending la hernia isd and will always support students when they voice their concerns," said La Vernia ISD secretary Jeff Towns. "As we move forward, the board of trustees will continue working with the school administration to ensure proper training is accomplished as well as ensure policies and procedures are enforced."

The is just the latest scandal the district has faced. An athletic hazing scandal involving reports of sexual assault between students was exposed in 2017. And in November 2017, Dr. Jose Moreno resigned as superintendent.