Two juveniles may be suspects in fatal shooting, police say

Victim’s car crashed into other cars

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

A shooting victim succumbed to his injuries Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police believe two juveniles who fled the scene of a fatal shooting Monday night may be the suspects, according to a sergeant at the scene.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Sundrop Bay.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition after suffering two gunshot wounds to the chest, the sergeant said.

Two juveniles may be the suspects in a fatal overnight shooting, according to police. (KSAT)

Police said the two juveniles fled on foot after the victim crashed his car into several other cars following the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the sergeant.

