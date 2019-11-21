Fair Oaks Ranch man gets 5 years for hazing death of LSU fraternity pledge

BATON ROUGE, La. – Matthew Naquin, 21, who was found guilty of negligent homicide in the 2017 hazing death of Louisiana State University student Maxwell Gruver, was sentenced to five years in prison, according to CNN.

Naquin, of Fair Oaks Ranch, was arrested on hazing charges in Oct. 2017 for making pledges drink alcohol while playing a game called “Bible Study,” according to an affidavit.

Naquin is expected to only serve two and a half years of the sentence because the judge in the case suspended half of his sentence, The Advocate reported.

Pledge members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity were forced to take “pulls” of 190-proof Diesel -- a “pull,” according to the affidavit, is consuming the alcohol for three to five seconds.

Naquin and nine other members of the fraternity were arrested on hazing charges related to the incident.

He said he has been wrongly portrayed as a murderer, claiming he’s haunted by a single event, according to The Advocate which also reported that Naquin never explicitly apologized to the Gruver family during the sentencing.

Gruver’s blood-alcohol level was more than six times the legal driving limit when he died in 2017. His cause of death was listed as acute ethanol intoxication with aspiration.