CONVERSE, Texas – A Judson Independent School District school bus rear-ended a car in Converse early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The accident occurred near Misty Ridge Drive and Kitty Hawk Drive not far from Miller’s Point Elementary School.

According to deputies, the school bus carrying 12 students was on its way to the school just after 7 a.m. when it rear-ended a white Toyota Camry. No one was hurt.

Deputies said the bus had no damage to it and was able to drive off. The car however, did need to be towed.

The BCSO said wet roads likely played role in the crash. No charges are expected to be filed.