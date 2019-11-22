SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of leading a chaotic pursuit in a Miller Lite 18-wheeler near Pleasanton last year has pleaded guilty.

Gabriel Hilario Reyes was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was charged with evading arrest, theft of property and assault on a public servant, according to a Facebook post from the 81st Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

On Nov. 6, 2018, Reyes crashed his car in a ditch near a Tex Best Travel Center at the intersection of Interstate 37 and Texas Highway 97, just east of Pleasanton.

Reyes then approached the newly purchased Miller Lite truck, whose driver was delivering beer in the store, and stole the vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

He led a chase for several miles, according to the DA’s office, and drove “all over the road, sometimes in the oncoming lanes of traffic” while the back door of the trailer was open.

Reyes eventually crashed and jack-knifed the truck, totaling it.

Responding officers described Reyes as “high at the time” with "cocaine across his top lip, forming a ‘cokestache.’” Baggies of cocaine were found in Reyes’ vehicle, the post states.

Reyes, who assaulted an Atascosa Sheriff’s Office deputy while he was being arrested, had previously been imprisoned for family violence, possession and tampering with evidence, according to the DA’s office.