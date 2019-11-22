SAN ANTONIO – A driver ran through a stop sign and crashed into a San Antonio police officer’s vehicle, sending it into an abandoned house overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. near West Martin Street and North Picoso Street.

According to police, the driver of a black sport utility vehicle was traveling on North Picoso Street when it ran a stop sign. The SUV T-boned the officer’s vehicle as it was traveling on West Martin.

Police said the collision caused the officer’s vehicle to crash into the abandoned home, and the officer became pinned inside.

Emergency crews were able to cut the officer from the vehicle and then treated him at the scene for a head injury.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody on outstanding warrants. Police said they may file charges against the driver pending the results of their investigation.