SAN ANTONIO – Four minors, all females, were involved in a vehicle crash Monday morning where speed was a factor, according to San Antonio police.

Police are investigating the crash that occurred around 4:40 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of McCullough Avenue and Cypress Street.

A couple, who police referred to as elderly, walked away with minor injuries, while one of the minors was taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Speed was a factor in the crash as one vehicle was traveling Southbound and the other was traveling Northbound turning from McCullough to Cypress.

No additional details were provided in regard to who was driving which car, or who is at fault for the accident.