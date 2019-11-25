SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he flipped his car, which landed on its roof in the parking lot of a Taco Cabana on the South Side.

Police say the man was driving too fast in the wrong direction down W Theo Avenue around midnight when he flipped his vehicle.

Firefighters were able to free the man from the car, according to police.

San Antonio police referred to the man as “very intoxicated.”