6400 block of Jenny Drive off of Villa Drive in North East Bexar County – A Northeast Side Bexar County home was stripped down to its foundation after it was engulfed by a fire early Monday morning.

A plume of smoke could be seen miles away from I-35 when that fire ignited just after 6:30 a.m.

Bexar County Fire Chief Robert Hogan ESD 10 called the home a complete loss.

Residents were able to get out safely after waking up to lots of smoke.

"Residents that were inside advised that they woke up to smoke came outside and they saw fire up in the attic," Hogan said.

He said three men live in the home. A father with a son in his 40s, along with another man.

For the first two hours after the fire broke out, the son was unaccounted for.

Later, Hogan confirmed the man didn’t stay at the home overnight and was found safe.

Windcrest, Universal City, Converse and Fort Sam Houston fire departments all helped battle the blaze.

"There's a lot of junk that is around the house and a lot of stuff that's in the house, that's whats producing all the flames over an hour later," Hogan said. He says they plan on bringing a machine that can pick up and move some of the debris to be able to contain the fire underneath it.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding homes, neighbors were evacuated just in case. The cause of the fire is still unknown, the Bexar County fire marshal will continue to investigate.