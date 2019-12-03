SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested Monday sexually abused children he met through his local church congregation, according to San Antonio police.

Joshua Alvarez, 21, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Man arrested for allegedly stealing $4k of wine from H-E-B

Alvarez is accused of sexually assaulting seven children, according to his arrest affidavit. He met five of those children through church.

Accusations against Alvarez began on Oct. 19, according to the affidavit. Officers were called about a sexual offense involving two 4-year-old boys.

A few weeks later, Alvarez met with the parents of four other children, “confessed to them that he touched their children inappropriately and asked for forgiveness,” according to the affidavit.

La Vernia ISD teacher fired after allegations of inappropriate texting with student surface

The other victims were boys and girls, ranging in age from 3-10.

Alvarez’s bail was set at $75,000, according to jail records.