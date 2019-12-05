McCollum High School student brought gun on campus, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Harlandale Independent School District police and McCollum High School administrators opened an investigation Thursday after a student reportedly brought a gun on campus.

Principal Jacob Garcia notified parents of the incident in a letter.

Student found with loaded gun at San Antonio middle school

“The weapon was confiscated and immediate disciplinary action will be taken," Garcia wrote. “The safety of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority, and we will take every precaution to ensure they have a safe and secure learning environment including the continued daily presence of Harlandale ISD Police Officers at every campus.”

Harlandale officials did not specify if the gun was loaded.

16-year-old student taken into custody after weapon found on Northside ISD campus

“Please take this opportunity to remind your students that threats of violence are taken very seriously, and the person responsible could face disciplinary action and even criminal charges,” Garcia wrote in the letter.