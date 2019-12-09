Water main break prompts road closure at De Zavala Road, Lockhill Selma Road

SAN ANTONIO – The intersection of De Zavala and Lockhill-Selma roads is closed for possibly three days following a water line rupture.

According to a news release from the city of San Antonio Transportation & Capital Improvements, a city contractor hit and ruptured a SAWS water main line during construction at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

While the water line is being repaired, drivers will need to take a detour around the area.

Traffic on De Zavala will be able to continue through the intersection, but drivers on Lockhill-Selma Road will need to detour at Indian Woods Street.

Drivers coming from Loop 1604 to Lockhill-Selma Road will need to turn around to access a different route.

Uniformed officers will be in the area to direct traffic around the intersection.