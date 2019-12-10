2 hospitalized after West Side big rig crash

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a big rig on the city’s West Side Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Highway 151 and Military Drive.

San Antonio police Sgt. Christopher Waclawczyk said both parties involved in the crash are disputing who had the green light in the crash.

The front passengers of the sedan suffered minor injuries and were taken to University Hospital.

Police are talking to witnesses and the case is still under investigation.