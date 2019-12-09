Fire in garage destroys part of Northeast Bexar County home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Area firefighters were called to a garage fire that severely damaged a home early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 8 a.m. on Sunshine Trail Drive, not far from Beech Trail Drive and Seguin Road.

According to a KSAT 12 reporter at the scene, preliminary reports indicate that the garage fire damaged the front of the home. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

Both the Converse Fire Department and the Bexar County Fire Department answered the fire call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.