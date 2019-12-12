Man found dead in ditch in San Antonio neighborhood, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a body found in a ditch in a Northeast Side neighborhood.

A passerby saw the body lying in a ditch around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of Summer Fest Drive in the Woodlake Park subdivision, according to BCSO.

The man has not been identified but deputies said he was 29 years old.

The cause of death remains under investigation.