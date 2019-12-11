Blue Alert issued for suspect accused of killing Nassau Bay police sergeant

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has issued a Blue Alert for 21-year-old Tavores Dewayne Henderson, who is wanted in connection with the death of Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

Sullivan was hit and killed by Henderson during a traffic stop in Houston on Wednesday night.

Blue Alerts are designed to speed up the process of finding violent criminals who kill or seriously wound local, state or federal law enforcement officers.

Blue Alerts are issued when the suspect poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriffs Office at (713) 274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.