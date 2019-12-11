Officials: Nassau Bay police sergeant dies after being hit by vehicle of fleeing driver

NASSAU BAY, Texas – A sergeant of the Nassau Bay Police Department died late Tuesday after being hit by the vehicle of a driver who was fleeing officers during a traffic stop, KPRC in Houston reports.

The sergeant was identified as 43-year-old Kayla Sullivan, who officials said had been with the department for nearly 16 years.

According to Nassau Bay police Chief Tim Cromie, officers had conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of an apartment complex on San Sebastian Court near Upper Bay Road. Cromie said that during the stop, officers realized that the driver was wanted on a domestic violence charge in Harris County. Cromie said the driver began fighting officers who were trying to arrest him and was able to get back into his vehicle. As he was speeding away from the scene hit Sullivan, who had responded to the scene to assist the officers, Cromie said.

Sullivan was taken to Houston Clear Lake Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The vehicle was later found abandoned, officials said.

