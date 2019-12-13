Groundbreaking for new plaza brings hopes of economic boost to sleepy Bexar County town

SOMERSET, TX – A new development is the talk of the town in Somerset.

Veterinarian Tracy Green, owner of Somerset Animal Clinic, is taking a leap of faith by expanding her clinic. She is building a new one from the ground up along Highway 1604, just east of Somerset Road.

The $700,000 investment will be ready to open next June if construction moves along according to plans.

The plans are welcomed by the town of about 1,600 people, which hasn’t seen a lot of economic or population growth like other towns in Bexar County.

“This is going to be one of the largest developments that’s going to be a private business. It’s been about 10 years. This is big excitement for the community,” Green said.

Green said the clinic will be more than double in size, and she expects she will add more staff members. That in itself is exciting, but it’s what she also has planned that has Interim City Administrator Omar Pachecano gearing up for better days.

Green and her husband are also building a shopping plaza on the 6.5-acre property. The four-phase construction is estimated to be around $2.5 million.

“They know eventually this city is bound to grow,” Pachecano said.

He said new construction is already in the works, and developers are interested.

“I take no less than two calls a week from developers who are interested in development here, and they are looking for land to build,” Pachecano said.

Green hopes other business-minded people in her town and surrounding areas will help bring growth to her sleepy town.

“We’re such a small town. A lot of people don’t know Somerset,” Green said. “We’re starting to be on the map.”

The first phase of construction will be the clinic, and the first plaza building will follow later in summer 2020. The remaining part of the construction project will be done slowly as Green gets more businesses to lease the spaces.