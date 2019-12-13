Porch pirate seen stealing package in Universal City

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Another porch pirate was seen stealing a package off a front porch, this time in Universal City.

The Grinch made his getaway on Dec. 6 in the Olympia Hills neighborhood.

The homeowner told KSAT this is the first time anyone has ever stolen a package from her.

“What might be different here, I did get the package back,” the homeowner said in an email.

She said a woman who works around her neighborhood noticed a box in the middle of the street and brought it back to her when she saw the address.

“It had been ripped open, but the item was safe and sound. I guess they didn’t want a child’s drone,” the homeowner said.

The thief can be seen getting into the passenger side of a red, two-door car after swiping the package.

Mail theft has been caught on camera numerous times around the San Antonio area this year.

A woman was seen on a Ring camera stealing packages in a San Antonio neighborhood on Nov. 8.

Another woman was caught on camera stealing a package on Nov. 5 on the East Side.

Stealing packages became a state felony offense in Texas in September after Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that increased the punishment for package piracy.