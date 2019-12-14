Alamo Heights will lose its only animal shelter Dec. 21

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – The boarding facility that the city of Alamo Heights had used for the past 10 years as its animal shelter is closing Dec. 21.

Janet Walsdorf, owner of the Alamo Heights Kennel Club and Salon, is retiring and closing her business in the 200 needs of West Sunset.

“Losing the unofficial home of our Animal Care Services department is bringing many new challenges,” said Angie Marzec, department director.

She said the top priority now is finding “adequate housing, where the mental and physical needs of each animal can be met.”

Marzec said she’s found a few options, but she needs more rescue groups, foster homes and other privately-owned kennels that are willing to enter into a contract with the city of Alamo Heights.

The agreement ACS had with the Alamo Heights Kennel Club gave the city a discount. Marzec said currently, the fee is about $13 daily per dog.

“Most of the businesses that we’re looking to work with can’t meet the same prices,” she said. “Our costs are going to go up, which was unexpected and not budgeted for.”

Besides that, she said, “It’ll be a lot of work.”

As the only animal control officer in Alamo Heights, Marzec said she’ll have to drive place to place to drop off dogs and then check on each one of them, instead of spending that time trying to find the dogs the best possible homes.

With monetary donations to help cover the increased costs of boarding and veterinary care, Marzec said, “That buys me some time to find foster or forever homes, which is what each of these deserving animals really needs,” she said.

“It would be a tragedy if we can’t find safe and affordable accommodations for the animals we impound,” Marzec said.

“Euthanasia would have to be considered,” she said. “I hope the community will come together to help us in keeping that from happening.”

Depending on how many volunteers would be willing to help, Marzec said about 15 dogs that remain will be at an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, Dec. 14, at Pet Supplies Plus at 1242 Austin Highway.