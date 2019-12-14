Man arrested after leading chase, nearly T-boning BCSO deputy’s car

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on two charges after leading a chase on the Southeast Side late Friday night.

The chase ensued around 11:30 p.m. Friday after the driver nearly T-boned a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s car at the intersection of Interstate 37 and Fair Avenue, according to BCSO.

The man fled the scene in his vehicle and a chase ensued. At one point, speeds reached 60 mph.

The man then drove to Goliad Road, made a right turn, parked the vehicle in the middle of the street, and then fled on foot, according to BCSO.

The suspect was eventually captured down the street.

He now faces charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest, and he had previous warrants for his arrest.

No injuries were reported.