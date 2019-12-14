Man connected to numerous package thefts arrested, Universal City police say

Universal City, TEXAS – Universal City police have recovered more than $5,000 worth of stolen items.

Anthony Pedrotti, 34, was arrested Thursday at a hotel. Police said they found more than 30 items inside the hotel room along with a woman. She was not charged with a crime.

Porch pirate seen stealing package in Universal City

Detective Anthony Travis said the case started when a homeowner reported two stolen packages in two separate incidents on the same day on December 7. The home is located in the 13000 block of Muses.

Travis said the homeowner obtained good video from a home surveillance camera. Detectives were able to compare notes on the type of vehicle and suspect description by communicating with other police agencies in the area.

Travis said while police conducting surveillance at a hotel, they spotted a gray Mazda 3 that was seen on the surveillance video provided by the homeowner. Police entered the hotel room and found the suspect and items they were seeking.

“We located tools that were positive from San Antonio. There were pieces from every agency that we were in contact with, which, again, included Cibolo, San Antonio, Alamo Heights. There are pieces all throughout here that belong to each of those agencies," Travis said.

Pedrotti has been charged with mail theft-less than 10 addresses, which is a Class A misdemeanor. He is also charged with theft and burglary of a building with intent to commit theft, according to online records.

Alamo Heights police confirm Pedrotti is also a suspect in seven cases in their city involving items stolen from front porches from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3. Alamo Heights police said they recovered pajamas, Jeep parts, toys and golf clubs. Based on the images, detectives said they’re certain Pedrotti is the same man involved in their cases.

Travis said detectives are now trying to get the stolen items back to their owners. They urge people to report all stolen package to police, even if they are small items, because they could help build a case against suspects.

If you had something stolen, call your local police department or Universal City police at 210-658-5353. To pick up your stolen item, you may need proof of purchase and a police report to claim it.