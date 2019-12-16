Man wielding hammer threatens 7-Eleven clerk, demands cash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man wielding a hammer threatened a 7-Eleven clerk and demanded cash before being fought off late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in 8900 block of Culebra Road, not far from Westover Hills Boulevard on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, the man entered the store with the weapon and demanded money. That’s when, police said, the store clerk ultimately fought back, eventually taking the hammer and forcing the man out of the store.

Police said the man fled, and that they are now searching for him. A description of the man was not released.