John Jay High School students treat elementary students to shopping trip

SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD elementary students were treated to a shopping trip Tuesday morning, courtesy of John Jay High School students.

“Just pick anything y’all want,” Victoria Cruz, a sophomore at John Jay High School told the two fourth graders from Mary Hull elementary she was helping during the shopping trip at Walmart.

“I think it’s really nice like, I know a lot of people can’t do this so but it’s good to just help,” Cruz said “It makes for a good time you know?”

It’s a tradition John Jay High School students have been doing for over 50 years — purchasing new shoes and some toys for elementary students with Northside ISD during the Christmas season.

In all, 140 elementary students were treated to new shoes and a new toy. Each were paired up with a student from John Jay High School.

“We are here for y’all so whatever makes you happy take it,” Cruz told the students she was helping.

“It’s really sweet, it’s really sweet,” Chloe Hernandez fourth grader at Mary Hull Elementary said. “It makes me feel special. We normally don’t get anything like this.”

Each elementary student gets $25 to spend on shoes and then another $25 to spend on toys. John Jay High School students helped them figure out how much they can get.

Northside ISD elementary school counselors and teachers pick out the students that participate in the event. In total, it’s an $8,000 shopping trip.

That money is raised and donated by John Jay High School students and the community.