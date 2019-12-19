Gun found in vehicle at John Jay High School, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A social media tip led to the discovery of a handgun in a car at John Jay High School on Thursday, according to Northside Independent School District officials.

The social media post was reported to campus administrators, who were able to identify the 17-year-old student and his vehicle.

Authorities found a handgun in the car along with a pill they have not yet identified.

An arrest was not made Thursday, but officials said charges may still be filed at a later date.

The teen did not make any threats, officials said.

Campus administrators alerted parents, and the case remains under investigation.