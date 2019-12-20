Son of woman found dead in Gillespie County home arrested, officials say

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – The son of a woman who was found dead in her home has been charged, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Kimberly Smoot, 57, was found dead Dec. 13 in her Stonewall, Texas, home.

Deputies and investigators served an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon on Justin Smoot, 33, of San Antonio, officials said.

Justin Smoot is being held in the Gillespie County Jail on $1,000,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.